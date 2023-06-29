L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $191.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.16. The firm has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.55 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

