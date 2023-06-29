Lake Street Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $306.63 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

