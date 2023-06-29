Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lam Research by 507.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,226,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,930,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,175,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $642.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $650.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $578.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $515.51. The company has a market capitalization of $86.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

