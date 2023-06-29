Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.8% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after buying an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,211,000 after buying an additional 1,552,015 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $438.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $327.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $445.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

