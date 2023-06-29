Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Purchases 40 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.6 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $474.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $484.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.96. The firm has a market cap of $442.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

