Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives $103.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.63.

LDOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,879.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Leidos Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Leidos by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Leidos by 1,340.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

LDOS opened at $86.67 on Friday. Leidos has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.28 and a 200-day moving average of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

