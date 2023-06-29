Leuthold Group LLC Acquires 898 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,086,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 618,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,321,000 after buying an additional 300,705 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,148,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 229,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,542,000 after buying an additional 36,277 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,580,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $79.25 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $79.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

