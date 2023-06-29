Leuthold Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,598,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,710,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,366,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,769,000 after acquiring an additional 744,971 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 308.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,969,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,883 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 630,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,320,000 after acquiring an additional 105,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 560,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,389,000 after acquiring an additional 412,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB opened at $86.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.21. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.35 and a fifty-two week high of $90.71.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.3526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%.

(Free Report)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

