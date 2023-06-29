Leuthold Group LLC Cuts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,325 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 79,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FENY opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $25.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.78.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

