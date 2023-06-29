Leuthold Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $58.12 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WRB. Bank of America increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

