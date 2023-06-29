Leuthold Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITB. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth $3,373,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 73.1% during the first quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 42,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $84.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.