Leuthold Group LLC Has $3.15 Million Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Hub Group worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Hub Group Price Performance

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $78.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.89. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $104.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.10.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Profile

(Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.