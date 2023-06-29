Leuthold Group LLC Has $330,000 Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $160,476,000 after purchasing an additional 52,897 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS stock opened at $108.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.