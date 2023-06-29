Leuthold Group LLC Has $339,000 Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Ternium by 793.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ternium in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ternium by 100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Ternium alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.14.

Ternium Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TX opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average is $38.72. Ternium S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Ternium Profile

(Free Report)

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.