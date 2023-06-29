Leuthold Group LLC Has $345,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,512,025.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,512,025.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $1,826,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,513,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,087 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,305 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $60.07 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.52.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

