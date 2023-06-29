Leuthold Group LLC Has $461,000 Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 90.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,659 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of APA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,144,000 after purchasing an additional 153,743 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in APA by 6.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,097,000 after buying an additional 229,516 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in APA by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,805,000 after buying an additional 1,509,555 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in APA by 191.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in APA by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,044,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,129,000 after buying an additional 301,695 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

APA Trading Up 1.3 %

APA opened at $33.20 on Thursday. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 3.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of APA from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.94.

APA Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.