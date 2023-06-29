Leuthold Group LLC Invests $1.87 Million in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 122,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,539,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 794,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 294,351 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 232,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 191,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 71,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.28. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $17.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.63.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.3861 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial.

Further Reading

