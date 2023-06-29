Leuthold Group LLC Invests $2.23 Million in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ODP at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ODP. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ODP by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ODP in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in ODP by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley began coverage on ODP in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

ODP Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $46.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.79. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $28.97 and a 1 year high of $53.59.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. ODP had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 2.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ODP

In other ODP news, EVP John Gannfors sold 36,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $1,669,709.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,865.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

