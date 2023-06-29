Leuthold Group LLC Invests $792,000 in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

XSW opened at $131.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.55. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12-month low of $100.83 and a 12-month high of $134.70. The firm has a market cap of $299.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.13.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.