Leuthold Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EMXC opened at $51.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $53.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.79.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.376 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

