Leuthold Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,192,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $2,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MCK opened at $415.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $388.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.84. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $315.78 and a twelve month high of $419.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,667 shares of company stock worth $11,123,837 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.