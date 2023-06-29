Leuthold Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 40.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 38.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 31.3% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 123,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $54.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.65. The company has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.58. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $62.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 41.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

