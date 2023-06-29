Leuthold Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,986 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of KB Home worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in KB Home by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in KB Home by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in KB Home by 47.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in KB Home by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KB Home by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of KBH opened at $51.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. KB Home has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.67.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at $66,648,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $37.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $29.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.

About KB Home

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

