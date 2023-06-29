Leuthold Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,231.0% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,169,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630,440 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,280,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,632,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 404.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 704,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 565,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 883,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 373,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TPH opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $557,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,383,549.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $557,782.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,383,549.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $706,843.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,423.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

