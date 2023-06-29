Leuthold Group LLC Makes New Investment in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 255.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 165,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $31.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $34.33. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 27.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

