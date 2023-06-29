Leuthold Group LLC Makes New Investment in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.08% of Sanmina at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $58.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average is $57.56. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Sanmina had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter.

Sanmina announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

