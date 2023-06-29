Leuthold Group LLC Purchases 2,936 Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 307.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 683,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,493,000 after purchasing an additional 515,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 34,868.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 245,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after buying an additional 244,775 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 296.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after buying an additional 126,964 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 115.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,304,000 after buying an additional 96,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,162,000 after buying an additional 89,053 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF stock opened at $85.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.89. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a one year low of $77.94 and a one year high of $95.30. The stock has a market cap of $433.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

