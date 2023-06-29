Leuthold Group LLC Purchases 4,358 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentinus LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $740,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 10,025.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 20,050 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Performance

PICK opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average of $42.15. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.91.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

