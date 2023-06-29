Leuthold Group LLC Sells 1,091 Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Triton International worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triton International in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Triton International in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRTN opened at $83.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Triton International Limited has a 52 week low of $50.39 and a 52 week high of $83.82.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $397.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.60 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 42.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Triton International’s payout ratio is 25.85%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Triton International in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. CJS Securities lowered Triton International to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triton International in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triton International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

