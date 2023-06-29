Leuthold Group LLC Sells 1,106 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.05% of AXIS Capital worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AXS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

AXIS Capital Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $52.34 on Thursday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $48.32 and a one year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.43%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report).

