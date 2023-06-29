Leuthold Group LLC Sells 1,109 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ABM Industries worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 31.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

ABM Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.84.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.47%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $680,827.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,921,767.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

