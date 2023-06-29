Leuthold Group LLC Sells 112 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Future Fund LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

LPL Financial Stock Performance

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $211.46 on Thursday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.68 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.30.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.14. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.