Leuthold Group LLC Sells 114 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,921 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in FedEx by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 36.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.86.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $248.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.77 and a 200-day moving average of $210.82. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $249.80.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. FedEx’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,557 shares of company stock worth $41,318,655 in the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

