Leuthold Group LLC Sells 1,917 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000.

Shares of IHF stock opened at $251.83 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12 month low of $240.08 and a 12 month high of $287.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.43.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

