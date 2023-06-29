Leuthold Group LLC Sells 238 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,571,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,825,000 after purchasing an additional 952,090 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,756,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diodes by 102.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,302,000 after buying an additional 292,450 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 473,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,026,000 after buying an additional 190,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 598,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,538,000 after buying an additional 173,589 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of DIOD opened at $89.99 on Thursday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Diodes’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diodes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,635 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $152,643.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,744.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $60,713.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $152,643.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,436 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,744.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,639 shares of company stock valued at $5,086,553 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Diodes

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.