Leuthold Group LLC Sells 561 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $44.50 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.70.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.90%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.63.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

