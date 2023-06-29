Leuthold Group LLC Takes Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 79,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BBWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James cut Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.45.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $36.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

