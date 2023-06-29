LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Shares of LGIH opened at $131.74 on Friday. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $135.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.01.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.54 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 17.08%. LGI Homes’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

