Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 137,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 150,507 shares.The stock last traded at $75.89 and had previously closed at $71.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 104.48%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,339.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 2,348.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after buying an additional 80,434 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,719.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 89,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

