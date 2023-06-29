LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of LIQT opened at $3.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $4.66.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleichroeder LP lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 20.5% during the third quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,282,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 559,307 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of LiqTech International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 709,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 67,375 shares during the last quarter.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

