LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Stock Performance
Shares of LIQT opened at $3.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $4.66.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About LiqTech International
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
