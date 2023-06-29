Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Set at C$19.00 by Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a C$19.00 price objective on Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LUN. CSFB decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TD Securities raised Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised Lundin Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.68.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$10.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.43. The firm has a market cap of C$7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.73. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$6.24 and a twelve month high of C$11.24.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.02 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 4.64%. Analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.7858232 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.30%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

