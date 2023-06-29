LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.39.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. Citigroup began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $90.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,347,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,435,108,000 after acquiring an additional 271,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after acquiring an additional 348,169 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,829,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $547,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,653,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $471,534,000 after acquiring an additional 39,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,990,000 after acquiring an additional 34,064 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

