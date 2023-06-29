M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,901 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.11% of M.D.C. worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in M.D.C. by 239.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,880,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.0% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

MDC opened at $46.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 3.43. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $47.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.36.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.13 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M.D.C.

In other M.D.C. news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 1,322,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $58,476,434.37. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 115,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,627.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other M.D.C. news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 1,322,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $58,476,434.37. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 115,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,627.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $6,509,473.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,097,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,271,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,664,457 shares of company stock valued at $72,700,485. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

About M.D.C.

(Free Report)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Stories

