Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) fell 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $220.67 and last traded at $220.93. 117,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 379,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.36.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.55. Research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $488,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,444,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,113,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

Featured Articles

