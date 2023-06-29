Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 152.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of MAIN opened at $39.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.22. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $120.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.09 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 61.28% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Earl Jackson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.20 per share, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Earl Jackson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.20 per share, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,266.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 5,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $232,518.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,165.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAIN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Articles

