Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,636 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 840,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,219,000 after buying an additional 39,108 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 45,275 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 166,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 426.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 48,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 39,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $95.97 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $97.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2981 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

