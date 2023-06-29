Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.77.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $115.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.88. The company has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $138.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

