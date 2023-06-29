Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Trading Down 4.1%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.29 and last traded at $12.29. Approximately 120,690 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,017,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of -0.23.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 38.41%. The business had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Maravai LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was down 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,694,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 534.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 98,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

