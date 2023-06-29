Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $447.87

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $447.87 and last traded at $446.74, with a volume of 43783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $442.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.75.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $403.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.53.
Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.
Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
