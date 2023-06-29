Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Masco by 45.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Masco by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,682. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Masco Price Performance

MAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

MAS opened at $56.79 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $57.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.39.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.